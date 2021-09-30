Cargo plane that crashed off Oahu in July soon to be recovered from ocean floor

In this image taken July 7, 2021, the aft section of the fuselage of TransAir flight 810 is seen as it rests on the ocean floor about two miles from Ewa Beach near Honolulu, Hawaii. (Image courtesy of Sea Engineering, Inc.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that the recovery of a cargo plane that ditched in waters off Kalaeloa will begin in October.

The NTSB sent a team, in July, to conduct an initial investigation, at which time they were able to recover floating debris. Investigators located the wreckage on the sea floor at depths between 350 to 450 feet. But because of the depth, they were unable to send divers to recover the flight data and cockpit voice recorders.

The aircraft broke into two pieces, one with the cockpit and the other with the wings and tail attached. The NTSB said both engines detached at impact and the wreckage remains about two miles off Ewa Beach.

“The wreckage of TransAir flight 810 contains important investigative information, including that captured by the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer L. Homendy. “Having access to the recorders, the engines and other components will be critical to understanding not only how this accident occurred, but how future accidents might be prevented.”

The Transair plane was headed to Kahului on July 2 when it reported anomalies in both its engines shortly after taking off from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The pilots ditched the plane and were able to escape. They were later rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The recovery effort will utilize a research vessel with remotely operated vehicles and a barge with crane. The entire operation is predicted to take 10 to 14 days and is expected to begin on or about Oct. 9.