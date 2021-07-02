Cargo plane crashes in Pacific Ocean off Hawaii; 2 rescued

HONOLULU — A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii on Friday morning and both crew members on board have been rescued.

The pilots of the Transair Flight 810 had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 cargo aircraft in the water around 2:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The state Department of Transportation confirmed the crash happened about 2 miles off the coast near Kalaeloa Airport.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members, the statement said.

According to ABC News, one crew member was rescued by a boat. The Coast Guard transferred the second crew member to a local trauma center.

Transair is a cargo airline that only flies within Hawaii and operates a fleet of five planes.

No other information was immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.