HONOLULU (KHON2) — A single engine plane crashed on Molokai early Monday morning, Jan. 16, injuring the two pilots on board. Officials said the plane went down two miles away from the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the Cessna 108 cargo plane crashed on approach to Molokai Airport. Officials said one pilot suffered serious injuries, the other one had minor injuries.

The company, Kamaka Air, has confirmed that the plane is one of their own, which makes regular flights to deliver supplies to Molokai.

“It is basically our lifeline for the air cargo here on Molokai. It flies in and out of Molokai about twice, sometimes three times a day,” said Sen. Lynn DeCoite, who represents the area.

She went to the crash site and spoke with the owner of Kamaka Air. She said both pilots are being treated in Molokai.

“I’m surprised the way it did land that they actually survived it. But, all in all, I think it’s favorable at this time that the plane has actually been unloaded,” she said.

She said surprisingly, the cargo remains intact. But, at this point, it’s not clear when Kamaka Air will resume its flights to the friendly isle. For residents, those deliveries can be critical.

“Anything from TVs to medical supplies to daily supplies that this island needs, produce, food, you name it,” said DeCoite.

We have reached out to the company and asked when flights will resume, but there’s been no comment on that. The NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash and said a preliminary report will be released in two to three weeks.