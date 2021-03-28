Care Center of Honolulu workers say employer ‘locked them out’ following stalled negotiations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Care Center of Honolulu (CCOH) employees and Hawaii Hospital and Healthcare Workers Union members held a demonstration on Sunday over frustrations regarding stalled contract negotiations.

According to CCOH employees, they arrived to work Sunday morning for their shift and found themselves locked out. Workers say the overnight crew was sent home at approximately 7 a.m. and the incoming crew was simply “not let in.”

The conflict comes from stalled negotiations over a contract renewal, in which CCOH says they presented their best and final offer on Friday and were turned down by the union.

We regret that our talks with Hawaii Hospital and Healthcare Workers Union came to an impasse and hope the union’s leaders will work with us so all our employees can resume caring for patients. We tried our best to offer a contract that demonstrates how much we value our workers and their contributions. Even though our finances are under pressure due to decreasing Medicare payments and increased operating costs, we found ways to propose salary increases of 20 to 24% for the vast majority of the employees, yet this failed to satisfy union leadership. Bringing in temporary replacement staff makes clear to everyone our determination to resist fiscally irresponsible demands at a time when the nursing home industry is in crisis. We operate the largest respiratory care unit in the state. It has proven to be a crucial component of Hawaii’s healthcare infrastructure. Our job is to ensure that we remain financially sound so we can continue the high-quality care our patients deserve. Care Center of Honolulu

But according to James Kellogg, who serves as president of the Hawaii Hospital and Health Care Workers Union, the offer did not include timely pay raises, eliminated certain holidays and eliminated overtime that exceeded eight hours.

Kellogg says a total of 96 employees and union members gathered in front of CCOH, many of them expressing frustrations with the offer that was presented on Friday.

Some of the union’s demands involve higher pay and health insurance.

Following non-productive bargaining, The Care Center Of Honolulu gave their employees an ultimatum to ratify their proposals or be locked out at work. Our union members are now restricted from being on the premises for any reason, especially to work. Employees who are locked out are maintenance, housekeeping, dietary employees including cooks, licensed practical nurses and certified nurses aides. We are always ready to resume negotiations with the employer to resolve all open issues. Our members are ready, willing and able to resume working at CCOH, but the employer has locked them out and continues to insist they accept the employers proposals in order to resume taking care of the patients/residents they have cared after for many years and have been responsible for them. James Kellogg, HHHCWU President

Kellog adds that the union sent CCOH a 10-day strike notice, but withdrew it six days later due to some movement in communication with the help of a federal mediator. Meanwhile, the union says CCOH gave them a one-day lockout notice, stating that the employees would be locked out the next day if their proposal was not ratified and agreed to.

CCOH has not confirmed whether they received a 10-day strike notice.

It is unclear whether CCOH employees will be allowed to return back to work at this time.