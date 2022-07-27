HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning accident on Wednesday sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police responded to the H-2 freeway, northbound at the Ka Uka Boulevard for a report of a car accident, at 3:32 a.m.

Reports said that a 23-year-old man veered off the road, into a grassy area then into a ditch and crashed into the guardrail of the off-ramp.

Honolulu firefighters removed the man, who was wearing a seatbelt, from the vehicle and he was sent to the hospital.

It is unknown at this time whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.