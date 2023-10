HONOLULU (KHON2) — Car crash on H-2 heading northbound by Ka Uka Blvd. leaves two people in serious condition.

The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. on Friday.

Honolulu EMS said they treated and transported two patients who suffered serious injuries when their vehicle rolled after a collision.

The victims include a 60-year-old male and an 83-year-old female.