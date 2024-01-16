HONOLULU (KHON2) — At least two people were trapped inside their cars in fast-rising flood waters in Kihuei, the Maui Fire Department’s helicopter rescued them Tuesday morning.

The MFD also rescued three people whose car stalled in flooded waters on foot.

Kihei resident Carol VanHorn said she heard all of the commotion from her home.

“I knew there were a lot of problems because I heard the sirens,” VanHorn said. “And not too long after that I heard the helicopter so I knew there was trouble out there.”

Several areas of South Kihei Road were flooded by the heavy rain.

Chuck Morgan was returning from work Tuesday morning when he noticed the water was beginning to rise near his home.

“All I remember was the water coming in like a river,” Morgan said. “Some people were trying to make it to work but I’m not sure because they did close South Kihei Road.”

The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation closed three parks throughout the island due to floods.

South Maui Councilmember Thomas Cook said he is working to get a stormwater detention basin project off the ground to address flooding issues.

“Much of Kihei is built in a flood plain, especially North Kihei,” Cook said. “Working with the federal government, the state government, and the county government and the landowners up mauka, so we can do retention basins to divert the water and capture it get the sediment out it will help recharge the aquifer.”

Residents like Vanhorn said they would continue to take cover and stay off the road during these wet weather conditions.

She said, “If it’s really bad, we just stay home.”

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Rain on Maui is forecasted through the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday.