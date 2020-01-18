HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car ended up in this dangerous position near a home on Paty Drive in Manoa on Friday afternoon.
KHON2 was told the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
It doesn’t appear the home sustained any major damage.
- Doggie costume contest featured at Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown
- PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Round 2 – Green Bay Packers head to San Francisco with Super Bowl berth on the line
- Car nearly crashes into Manoa home
- A look inside the Lost and Found at Lambeau Field
- Lambeau’s very own tailgating hype band