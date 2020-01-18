Car nearly crashes into Manoa home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car ended up in this dangerous position near a home on Paty Drive in Manoa on Friday afternoon.

KHON2 was told the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It doesn’t appear the home sustained any major damage.

