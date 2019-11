HONOLULU (KHON2) — An incident on Makakilo Drive sent one woman to the hospital on Wednesday, November 20.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 39-year-old woman was crossing Makakilo Drive when a vehicle hit her around 7 p.m.

EMS treated her at the scene and determined that she sustained critical injuries following the incident. The woman was then transported to an area emergency room in critical condition.