HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were hospitalized after a car went over a cliff in the Waimalu area.

It happened just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday, May 7 by Kaahele Street and Nohoalii Street.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said two men ages 38 and 39 were treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.