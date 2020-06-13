Live Now
COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Dept. of Health, Healthcare Association of Hawaii and John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Car fire prompts closure of Makaleka Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday, June 12.

The fire prompted the road closure of Makaleka Street between Winam Street and Date Street but was later reopened.

It was not made clear to what caused the fire. Injuries have not yet been reported.

This is a developing story. When more information is made available, this post will be updated.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories