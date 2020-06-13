Car fire prompts closure of Makaleka Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday, June 12.
The fire prompted the road closure of Makaleka Street between Winam Street and Date Street but was later reopened.
It was not made clear to what caused the fire. Injuries have not yet been reported.
This is a developing story. When more information is made available, this post will be updated.
