Car fire on the H-1 west by Lunalilo off-ramp stalls traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car fire snarled traffic on the H-1 freeway on Saturday night, July 4.
The fire prompted the closure of all lanes of the H-1 westbound by the Lunalilo off-ramp.
It was not made clear to what started the fire. No injuries reported so far.
