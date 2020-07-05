Car fire on the H-1 west by Lunalilo off-ramp stalls traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car fire snarled traffic on the H-1 freeway on Saturday night, July 4.

The fire prompted the closure of all lanes of the H-1 westbound by the Lunalilo off-ramp.

It was not made clear to what started the fire. No injuries reported so far.

