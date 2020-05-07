Live Now
Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green and the Department of Land and Natural Resources discuss COVID-19 response and re-opening of state parks.

Car fire in Royal Kunia ignites surrounding brush, scorches 25 acres of land

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished wildland fire on Monday morning, May 4.

At about 3:36 a.m. that day, firefighters responded to a fire in Royal Kunia with 16 units staffed with 44 personnel. Upon arrival, they worked to put out the flames, which was later extinguished at 6:11 a.m.

Officials say that about 25 acres of land were burned. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported for this incident.

Upon investigation, the incident was classified as arson, which was ignited by a vehicle fire that was intentionally set. The vehicle was a black Ford E-450 passenger van. Radiated heat from the car fire ignited surrounding brush.

The vehicle was a total loss, which was estimated at $40,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 83° 65°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Friday

78° / 64°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 78° 64°

Saturday

79° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

Trending Stories