Car fire in Royal Kunia ignites surrounding brush, scorches 25 acres of land

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished wildland fire on Monday morning, May 4.

At about 3:36 a.m. that day, firefighters responded to a fire in Royal Kunia with 16 units staffed with 44 personnel. Upon arrival, they worked to put out the flames, which was later extinguished at 6:11 a.m.

Officials say that about 25 acres of land were burned. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported for this incident.

Upon investigation, the incident was classified as arson, which was ignited by a vehicle fire that was intentionally set. The vehicle was a black Ford E-450 passenger van. Radiated heat from the car fire ignited surrounding brush.

The vehicle was a total loss, which was estimated at $40,000.