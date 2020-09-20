Car fire at Kapolei towing company prompted a temporary road closure

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Smoke could be seen for miles from a fire in the Kapolei area on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Just before noon, Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire that involved multiple vehicles at Family Towing, which is located at 91-222 Olai Street, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Responders worked to suppress the flames to prevent it from spreading. Crews were able to get access to the fire from the Hawaii Gas industrial yard.

Eventually, the fire was extinguished just after 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and there were no injuries reported for this incident.

The fire prompted the temporary road closure from Olai Street between Kaleloa Boulevard to Hanua Street.