HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a rescue auto extrication at Green Street with multiple units.

It was reported that a car drove off a parking structure ledge when it lost its braking capabilities and fell atop another vehicle.

According to Honolulu police, Alapai Street and Captain Cook Avenue are blocked off as tow trucks and crews remove the car.

Tow trucks are on the way to the scene.

Officials report that nobody was injured.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available to us.