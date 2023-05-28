HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services’ report said they responded to a 911 call at 10:27 a.m. on Sunday, May 28.

The incident occurred on Mahalo Street in the Liliha-Kapālama area.

According to the EMS report, a 58-year-old woman drove her vehicle off a ledge. When she did this, her vehicle fell off and into a home below.

Emergency personnel were able to provide treatment to the woman at the scene, and the report indicates that she was awake and talking.

The EMS report said that the woman did not appear to sustain any major injuries due to the incident.

She was taken to a local area hospital, according to EMS.

At this time, the City and County of Honolulu announced that Judd Street at Mahalo Street is closed.

Seek alternate routes and avoid the area when possible.

KHON2.com will have more information as the story unfolds.