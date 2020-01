HONOLULU (KHON2) — An accident in Kahaluu is giving a restaurant a whole new take on its name.

Around 5:15 p.m. Monday, a car drove in and through the front of Koolau Drive Inn in the Koolau Center off Hui Iwa Street.

EMS officials tell us a 60-year-old was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No one else was injured.