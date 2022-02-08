Car damages several Moiliili graves, volunteers need help contacting families

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A late-night crash on Sunday, Feb. 6 is causing angst for Moiliili residents after a car flipped into a cemetery near Kapiolani Boulevard.

A total of 13 graves were damaged and the problem extends beyond the physical destruction.

The vehicle landed on its side and damaged several gravesites in the process. The Moiliili Japanese Cemetery Beautification Project said the worst part is not being able to contact the families.

“We don’t know how to get a hold of them right now, and we’d like anybody that sees this program to please get in contact with us.” Laura Ruby, Moiliili Japanese Cemetery beautification project creator

Some of the family names of damaged graves include Onaga, Manabe, Takeouchi, Nakama, Asato, Arata, Kawahara, Arakaki and Maeda. Two of the damaged graves are written in Japanese and their translations were not immediately available. Honolulu police told KHON2 that no one has been arrested but the investigation into Sunday’s events is ongoing.

Established in 1908, the Moiliili Japanese Cemetery is home to many Nisei — the first generation born in America. Ruby said some of the damaged headstones were made from expensive material like marble or granite.

“So the family members might have done a ton of Moshi,” Ruby said. “Something where they gathered enough money to be able to put headstones in. And so it’s really important that we get in contact with them.”

The Beautification Project has helped refurbish the cemetery for the past six years and included the installation of a protective wall. Ruby said the latest incident means their work is far from over.

“We did 556 feet of wall, we did it very, very solid, and it certainly has held up very nicely,” Ruby said. “We just want all of the families to be, to feel right about getting things restored for them.”

Volunteers are hopeful insurance will cover the financial cost, click the link to see how to support the Moiliili Japanese Cemetery Beautification Project or call Laura Ruby at (808)-947-3641.