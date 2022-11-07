WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Car accidents caused by axis deer in Maui county have increased drastically in recent years, according to officials–many of them going unreported. Here are some tips that residents and visitors need to know that could help prevent a crash.

Axis deer may look cute, but they’re a nuisance. They’re running rampant in Maui County, the population estimated to be well over 60,000.

Officials said axis deer not only threaten the environment, they also put drivers in danger when crossing roads in search of food. This is causing an uptick in car accidents.

“Every week you’ll see a deer carcass on the side of the road,” said Lt. Jamie Winfrey, of the Molokai Police Department

According to the Maui Police Department, in 2018, there were seven motor vehicle accidents reported involving deer in Maui county. That number more than doubled to 16 the following year. In 2020, there were 25; and by 2021. the number jumped to 100. This year there were 61.

Maui police said many of the accidents are on Molokai.

According to Winfrey, the number of car accidents involving deer are under-reported.

“I guarantee you, there’s a lot more accidents that go unreported,” she said.

Jenna McCleary and Kalani Johnston Jr. do autobody work on Molokai. They said accidents are happening more frequently

“Within the last six months, I had 15 families and friends coming by. Their vehicles been from a small thing on their door to fully totaled,” Johnston said.

Part of the reason the deer are so dangerous is because they’re unpredictable.

“They are easily spooked and they run without thinking,” Winfrey explained. “It’s hard to predict their paths because you might think that they’re gonna run in front of you, and then something else scares them, and then they start a different direction.”

“They jump out of nowhere,” Johnston said.

“We almost hit a deer ourselves, but we just missed it by just a second,” McCleary added. “Then the car in the opposite lane actually hit it. And we heard it. We saw it.”

Molokai Hunting Club is working on deer mitigation. Member Troy Tancayo said creating buffer zones, cutting vegetation next to the road to see the deer sooner, could help prevent accidents.

“Where bushes come right up to the road, that’s kind of where you got to slow down, you know, the main crossing areas,” Tancayo explained.

Winfrey said it’s hard to avoid them once they’re in front of you but offered some tips to drivers in Maui county.

“When you see a deer on the side of the road, slow down,” she said.

Cause when you see one, there’s likely more since they travel in herds.

Since axis deer are most active at dawn and dusk she suggests using your high beams if there’s no oncoming traffic.

“The light will reflect their eyes and provide me an increased reaction time,” Winfrey explained.

She said, “Whatever you do, don’t try to swerve out of the way, you could lose control of your vehicle or hit another car.”