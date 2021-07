HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle was towed from a 7-Eleven in Niu Valley after it apparently crashed into the store.

According to Emergency Medical Services, it happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Halemaumau Street. Paramedics treated the driver after she reportedly lost control of her vehicle, causing the car to drive into the storefront.

No road closures were reported as a result of the crash.

A police investigation is ongoing.