Car crashes into Mililani home

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A car ran a stop sign at Kipapa Drive, went up an embankment, through the hedges and crashed into a townhome.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

No one was injured.

People were home at the time of the accident.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories