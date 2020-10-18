Car crashes into Mililani home

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A car ran a stop sign at Kipapa Drive, went up an embankment, through the hedges and crashed into a townhome.
No one was injured.
People were home at the time of the accident.
