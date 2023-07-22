HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that there was a motor vehicle crash at the Mililani shopping center on Kipapa Drive on Saturday morning, July 22.

The crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m. at the Mililani Foodland location.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kuzen Mason did not expect the weekend to start like this.

“I saw a car in drive, just drive straight into the Foodland. And it was a loud commotion and everyone was just swarming around it,” Mason said. “The doors opened up, they went, they barreled through, hit the registers and everything hit the checkout lines.”

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said there were three people injured due to the crash. A 92-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition, a 60-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and an 80-year-old man refused treatment.

Patrick Marrone arrived a few minutes after the car crashed into the store.

“Thought, ‘Wow, man!’ It looks like, you know, when they have a car on display for a game prize or something. It was in the, you know, right in the store by the registers,” Marrone said. “One of the guys, the workers said that she had confusions and some pains,” he said while referring to the driver.

This crash came less than one week after a car smashed into Mia Bella Gelato Bar in Wahiawa and the Retail Merchants of Hawaii said some businesses are taking similar precautions to prevent similar incidents. Some use concrete planters while others use big, red spheres.

“It does serve a purpose, you know, it’s not just for taking selfie pictures or something to post on social media, but it actually does have a purpose there, so people can’t drive into the store,” said Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president.

Foodland closed its Mililani location on Saturday, July 22 and plan to reopen on Sunday, July 23 at 6 a.m.

“They’re going to have to do an inventory, an assessment of all the damages that have been done,” Yamaki said. “You know, obviously the outside of the building got damage as a car drove through it. You also saw a lot of product that got run over or damaged, too.”

Bystanders told KHON2.com that they just hope everyone involved is okay.

“I was hoping that nobody got hurt and that everyone was safe, but it looked pretty gnarly from the outside,” Mason said.

“I hope that everything’s okay with the person who is driving and you know, quick recovery,” Marrone said.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

A statement was released by a representative from Foodland stores.