Car crashes into Kaneohe home, two hospitalized in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple units responded to a report of “vehicle into a house,” on Sunday, January 5, around 6:40 p.m.

This happened on William Henry Road in Kaneohe.

When responders arrived at the scene, they found a truck that had crashed into the side of a house.

Three people were injured in the incident.

Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support treatment and transported two people of the three injured to an area hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department retrieved the truck are investigating the cause of the incident.