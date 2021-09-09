Car crashes into dining room of Honolulu restaurant; Still open for business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A section of Grace’s Inn on South Beretania Street closed after a car crashed into the restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Officials reported the car slammed into the dining room side of the building near the parking lot.

“I came to work and all of a sudden I heard one big crash next door,” Caitlin Jandoc of Hakuyosha Dry Cleaning said. “I don’t know what happened, probably it was just an accident or something. I see a car crashed into Grace’s Inn, and I just stayed in the store.”

According to Grace’s Inn, the restaurant is open for business but the dining area is closed.

It is unknown what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.