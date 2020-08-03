Car crashes into a Kalihi furniture storefront

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police towed an SUV out of a furniture store on Dillingham Boulevard on Sunday, August 2.

According to police at the scene, the vehicle was pulling up to a stall. But as the driver did, the driver went too fast and jumped the curb. Police said the driver panicked and hit the gas instead of the break and went into Ross Furniture and Mattress.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the store at the time of the incident.

