KAILUA, Hawai’i (KHON2) — On Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call about a car that crashed into the Morning Brew coffee shop in Kailua, around 10:08 a.m.

Two people were reported to have minor injuries and they, along with another person refused treatment.

Honolulu police are investigating.