HONOLULU (KHON2) — UPDATE 11/18 5:58 p.m.: Moanalua Freeway West-bound is now open.

A motor vehicle collision on the Moanalua Freeway has led to the closure of all West-bound lanes at the Middle Street over pass.

The incident happened at approximately 5:02 p.m.

Police are still on scene. No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being rerouted onto the Airport Viaduct.

No further details are available at this time.