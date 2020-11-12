Car crash near Kalakaua leaves vehicle overturned

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An overturned vehicle was reported Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Kalakaua and Young Street.
The incident happened around 3 p.m.
EMS says one person suffered minor injuries. The patient is said to be in stable condition.
No additional information is available at this time.
