Car crash near Kalakaua leaves vehicle overturned

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: London Opendack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An overturned vehicle was reported Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Kalakaua and Young Street.

The incident happened around 3 p.m.

EMS says one person suffered minor injuries.  The patient is said to be in stable condition.

Courtesy: London Opendack

No additional information is available at this time.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories