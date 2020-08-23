Car crash in Lihue kills driver

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 50-year-old Lihue man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash that happened Friday night, August 21.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Officers with the Kauai Police Department responded to the crash on Rice Street.

A preliminary report revealed that the man was driving a 2003 red Toyota pickup truck. He was heading westbound on Rice Street around 11:30 p.m. when his car truck a utility pool at the intersection of Eiwa Street. The truck continued to head in the same direction and struck another utility pool before it continued in the westbound lane of the street fronting the Kauai Museum.

The driver was by himself in the car and he was transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash and toxicology results are pending to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were also involved.

Rice Street was temporarily closed from Umi Street to Haleko Road during the investigation.

This is Kauai’s sixth traffic fatality of 2020.

