Car crash in Kalihi leaves a vehicle overturned, one dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A traffic accident prompted the closure of Likelike Highway Kaneohe bound between Kono Street and Kamehameha IV Road.

It happened on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 28, around 8:08 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene with four units and 14 personnel at 8:10 p.m. and found an overturned vehicle.

According to fire officials, there were seven people and two cars involved in the incident. Emergency Medical Services confirmed the fatality of a 74-year-old man.

According to EMS, a 90-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman are in serious condition. They were transported to a trauma center in an area hospital.

Police are on the scene and are investigating the incident.

