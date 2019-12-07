Car crash by UH Manoa dorms on Dole Street hospitalizes two

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A car crash on Dole Street sent two people to the hospital on Friday, December 6.

This happened near the University of Hawaii at Manoa dorms, lower campus side.

According to the American Medical Response, one victim is stable and the other is in critical condition. Both of the patients were sent to Queen’s Medical Center. The third person affected by the crash refused further treatment.

(Ka Leo O Hawaii)

A spokesperson of UH Manoa said that the victims are affiliated with the university — a worker and a student.

For half an hour, a portion of Dole Street was closed due to the incident but was later reopened around 12:45 p.m.