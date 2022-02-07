Car crashed, found flipped on side in Moiliili cemetery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said it received an emergency call on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 9:39 p.m., for an auto accident near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Waiaka Road.

According to HFD, bystanders told the first responding unit that the accident was near the intersection of Waiaka Road and Kuilei Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a single vehicle on its side, in the cemetery. HFD said the single occupant was already out of the vehicle, unconscious.

Honolulu firefighters also found a broken utility pole guide wire and a broken fire hydrant. The single occupant was transferred to Emergency Medical Services around 9:53 p.m.