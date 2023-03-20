HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, March 20 around 7:03 a.m. in Pearl City a motor vehicle collision occurred with a car and two large trailers.

It was reported to Honolulu Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Section that a 23-year-old male driver was heading east on Waihona Street.

HPD said the car veered into the opposite lane of traffic and continued driving into the shoulder area where he collided with a parked trailer.

This collision then caused the parked trailer to push back into another trailer that was parked.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered life-saving treatment to the 23-year-old.

He was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to HPD, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, feel free to reach out to HPD Traffic Division at (808)-723-3413.