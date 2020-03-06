Lanes reopened after car accident shuts down portion of H-1 freeway westbound

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened and the scene has been cleared.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy traffic can be seen after an accident that happened on the H-1 freeway on Thursday night, March 5.

The accident prompted the closure of three lanes on the freeway. The closure is on the H-1 Freeway going westbound after the H-2 north off-ramp.

So far, there’s no word on those involved in the accident. It was also not made clear to what caused the scene.

