HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident along Beretania and Piikoi on April 19.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene and found a car turned over. Responders worked to extricate the vehicle’s passenger.

The accident prompted the closure of Beretania Street at Piikoi Intersection. Traffic has been routed north on Piikoi Street.