HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is invited to take free photographs with the Photo Bus at Kapolei Commons available through the Child & Family Service.

CFS said they had the Photo Bus available on Saturday but if you missed that you can still capture your memories on Father’s Day, June 19.

The Photo Bus will be located in front of Regal Kapolei Commons from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families are asked to bring their own camera or mobile device but Photo Bus staff will assist you with the photography in front of the decorated Volkswagen van. The Photo Bus will be sanitized after every session and gloves will be changed between shoots.

Kapolei Commons provided a picture of the vintage Volkswagen on their webpage.

No appointment is needed and pets are welcomed.

CFS is a community-based organization that helps Hawaii families address serious situations including poverty, abuse and neglect. Its staff and volunteers will be on-site to share about the programs and services they offer but you can also visit its website for more information.