HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police say that the Captain Cook man charged in connection to the murder of his son.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Joshua Bonham, and an autopsy found that he died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

His father, 66-year-old James Bonham was arrested Tuesday night, April 28. He was then charged Friday morning with second-degree murder.

A judge granted him supervised release.