Capobianco appeals, Scott family to see remains for the first time since Carly “Charli” Scott’s disappearance

The Maui man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and unborn child has filed an appeal.

Steven Capobianco is currently serving a 50-year minimum sentence at a prison in Arizona for the murder of Carly “Charli ” Scott in 2014.

Capobianco’s attorney claims there was insufficient evidence to convict him, and that his client was also deprived of a fair trial because of prosecutorial and juror misconduct.

The appeal means that Scott’s mother Kymberlyn will have a further wait to bury her daughter.

“It just became kind of an endless process where we’re looking at it thinking I could die before this is finished. And I’m not going to allow that.” Scott said.

Kimberlyn will visit the remains of Charli, which include two pieces of the jawbone, five fingertips, and a piece of flesh for the first time Sunday.

“I’m very grateful that we’re going to have this opportunity to in essence cleanse Charlie spiritually of the violence that brought us to this point,” Scott said.

The remains have been kept as evidence and will continue to be at the Maui County Police Forensic Facility.

“It’s been very difficult because there haven’t been that many dismemberment cases in the state of Hawaii so it seems like there isn’t a set protocol for a lot of what is happening,” Scott said.

Kimberlyn has feverishly campaigned for victim’s rights in cases like this for years and is longing to help complete the grieving process.

“It’s something that’s always in consideration in a mom’s heart is what’s going on for her children and Charli has several sisters and not only is it my legal responsibility and moral and ethical responsibility as next of kin to provide my daughter with a dignified and proper burial but it’s something that until I complete I really don’t know how else to feel this I feel like I let my other daughters down in a way until I can do this.” Scott said.

Kimberlyn still has hopes of a proper burial after the appeal, but for now, she’s asking for flowers to adorn the Maui County Forensic Facility on Sunday.

“I’d like to be able to get flowers and as crazy as it sounds there are times when you just want to sit and talk to them and I know that that’s something that has been robbed from us in the grieving process.”