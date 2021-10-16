CANstruction® display at Kahala Mall benefits Hawaii Food Bank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eight teams gathered canned food items and created them into designs at Kahala Mall on Oahu.

This is a competition to see whose CANstruction® is the best.

The public can vote for the people’s choice award from Oct. 17-23 by donating to the Hawaii Food Bank. Each suggested $1 donation will be one vote. Online voting is at https://www.aiahonolulu.org/page/2021CanstructionCompetition

The designs are in the area by Macy’s, Champs and the Bank of Hawaii kiosk.

This competition is coordinated by AIA Honolulu, the American Institute of Architects.

CANstruction® reports it has gotten 592,725 pounds of canned food for the Hawaii Foodbank. They say that feeds more than 460,00 people.