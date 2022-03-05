KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The 12th Annual Kualoa Hakipu‘u Canoe Festival is free at Kualoa Regional Park on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event showcases Hawaiian cultural ocean activities such as paddling, sailing, voyaging and navigation. There will be canoes on display.

Women leaders in the voyaging community are the focus of the event.

Hōkūle‘a crew and Polynesian Voyaging Society members Ka‘iulani Murphy and Bonnie Kahapea-Tanner will speak.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held virtually in 2021.

The festival is possible with the collaboration of the Bobby Puakea Foundation, Hawaiian Ocean Adventure, Kamehameha Schools, Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy, Keahiakahoe CanoeClub, Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council, Windward Community College, Wounded Warrior Project, Navy Outdoor Adventures and Navy Single Sailors.