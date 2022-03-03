HONOLULU (KHON2) – Our Native Hawaiian ancestors arrived on the shores of Hawaiʻi via their canoes on the ocean and the stars up above.

But because it’s vitally important that we continue this traditional knowledge today, an event called “Kualoa/Hakipuʻu Canoe Festival” returns in person here this weekend.

To find out more, KHON2 went with Hoʻokele, Kaʻiulani Murphy, a navigator and also a lifelong student of navigation.

KHON2 asked Murphy to explain the event and what people can expect when they come here this weekend.

“This Saturday, itʻs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., itʻs a Waʻa Festival, Hakipuʻu-Kualoa,” said Murphy.

Murphy stated that it is a family-friendly event that welcomes everyone whether they are a beginner or experienced hoʻokele, or holokai, sailor, or water person.

“It’s really a time for us to share and learn about this rich ʻike kūpuna, this ancestorial knowledge, this voyaging heritage that we have,” said Murphy. “We are so thrilled to be back in person this year. We are looking forward to a full day on Saturday.”

Navigation is vital to perpetuating ancestral knowledge despite all the advancements in technology. KHON2 asked Murphy why is it important to perpetuate this knowledge?

“One thing I guess I’ll share is when Hōkūleʻa was first built in 1975 and she was launched from here, this is her one hānau (birthplace),” explained Murphy. “There were no navigators in Hawaiʻi that came forward to say ‘yes, that ʻike (knowledge) has been passed down to me and I can voyage to Tahiti and navigate without instruments,’” said Murphy.

Murphy further explained the history of the Hōkūleʻa and stated that:

“Papa Mau Piailug from this tiny island Satawal in Micronesia was Hōkūleʻa’s first navigator and after the initial voyages, he came back and began to teach. And in the beginning, it was really about trying to relearn this knowledge, like how did our kūpuna do it? It’s inspired a whole lot of pride and really this feeling that ‘Wow, our kūpuna could do this. They’re the most amazing explorers of their time.’ And for a number of years here in Hawaiʻi, we weren’t so proud to be kanaka (Hawaiian), but it’s, I think, a big part of that reawakening of who we are as a people. So, to me, it’s really important to continue that to share that ʻike.”

This year, a focus is on wāhine and women and their roles within navigation. Murphy explained the story behind the two wāhine crew members who were part of the first voyage of the Hōkūleʻa:

“That first voyage was in 1976. Initially, Hōkūleʻa was built for that one voyage to Tahiti and back. And there were two wāhine who were part of the crew, and it was just on the return voyage from Tahiti. But from the beginning with just having those two wāhine till now with the worldwide voyage, we’ve had a number of wāhine who were not only voyagers and crew members, but also alaka’i (leader) and positions of leadership whether captain or navigating. So, it’s awesome to see that grow and look forward to seeing that continue with more and more wāhine involved.”

The 12th annual Kualoa/Hakipuʻu Canoe Festival returns at the Kualoa Regional Park on March 5. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and it is free and open to the public.