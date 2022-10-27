HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be hosting an adoption event at the Canes in Pearl City.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Raising Canes mascot, a yellow lab, and 1027 DaBomb’s dog posse are encouraging people to adopt a shelter pet from Oahu SPCA.

Anyone that adopts a pet during this adoption event will receive a Raising Cane’s Doggie Goodie Bag which includes a Raising Cane’s bandana, assorted dog treats and snacks from the Kalihi Pet Center and a Raising Cane’s Box Combo card for the adoptive dog or cat parent.

Bring your friends, family and children on over to Canes to meet puppies and kittens that are ready for a forever home.

DJ Phat Joe from DaBomb and his dog posse will be hosting the keiki friendly event which will include a special Raising Cane’s prize wheel with hundreds of prizes like a free box combo cards and a chance to win free Cane’s for an entire year!