Candlelight service to be held in Waimanalo, Kapolei for missing 6-year-old

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A candlelight service for Isabella Kalua, also known as Ariel Sellers, will be held in Waimanalo and Kapolei on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After Sunday’s search, the general public will be able to join a candlelight service located at the Waimanalo District Park.

A second service will also be held on Kapolei Parkway — in front of the Ka Makana Ali’i Mall — for those unable to make it to Waimanalo. This service will also be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The 6-year-old was first reported as missing at 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.