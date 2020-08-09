10 p.m. printout results in the race for Hawaii County Mayor in the 2020 Primary Election

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KHON2) – The race for Hawaii County Mayor is on Saturday as an unique Primary Election Day takes place.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

2020 is the first year Hawaii is holding an all mail-in election due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Here are the candidates for Hawaii County Mayor in the 2020 Primary Election:

HAWAII MAYOR AZEVEDO, Neil A. NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR BRYANT, Paul (Amaury) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR FITZGERALD, Bob NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR GLENDON, Michael (Mikey) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR HIGA, Stacy NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J. NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR KAWANO, Yumi T.R. NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR KIM, Harry NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR MARZO, Ikaika NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR ROTH, Mitch NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR RUGGLES, Mike D. NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR URBAN, Tante T. NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY HAWAII MAYOR VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin) NONPARTISAN SPECIAL PRIMARY

10 p.m. update: Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo both advance to the November General Election for Big Island Mayor.

On the Big Island, Roth received 19,449 votes while Ikaika Marzo received 12,893.

Current mayor Harry Kim received 9,580 votes and will not advance to the General Election.

7 p.m. printout: Mitch Roth leads Ikaika Marzo for the mayoral vote in Hawaii island, while current mayor Harry Kim is in third. Roth has 19,168 votes after the first printout.

Marzo has 12,557 votes after the 7 p.m. printout.

Current Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has 9,460 votes.

As Kim’s tenure appears to come to an end, he says he has no regrets and accepts tonight’s results.

Latest stories on KHON2