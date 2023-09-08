HONOLULU (KHON2) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and February will be National Cancer Awareness Month.

New research published has found that between 1990 and 2019, there was an 80% increase in cancer rates for those under the age of 50.

The study was done by a group of international researchers — led by the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China — who came together to analyze data.

The research group is the first of its kind to examine the rates of cancer on a global scale, particularly the risk factors of adults under the age of 50.

They found that early onset cancer cases have increased from 1.82 million in 1990 to 3.26 million in 2019. In these numbers, they discovered that adults in their 40s, 30s or younger grew by 27%.

The research showed that more than a million people under the age of 50 are now dying of cancer.

While there is still a bit of conjecture amongst cancer research experts on what is causing this increase, the researchers in this study believe that poor diets, alcohol and tobacco use, physical inactivity and obesity are the possible culprits.

“Since 1990, the incidence and deaths of early onset cancers have substantially increased globally,” the report says. “Encouraging a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet, the restriction of tobacco and alcohol consumption and appropriate outdoor activity, could reduce the burden of early onset cancer.”

The team examined new cases, deaths, health consequences and contributory risk factors for those aged 14 to 49 in order to estimate possible changes in rates of cancer for this age range.

“Cancer is brutal no matter whom it strikes, but it is particularly cruel when it affects the youngest among us. When they should be learning in school and playing outside, children with cancer are oftentimes fighting for their lives in hospitals instead. A cancer diagnosis takes a tremendous toll on their family, friends, and community. Caregivers are often left struggling to deal with a flood of medical information, to make sense of treatment options, and to navigate mounting medical bills all while trying to stay hopeful and steal moments of joy with their loved ones.” — President Joe Biden

Needless to say, the need for cancer screenings will increase over the next few years as cancer rates continue to climb higher.

The researchers estimate that, globally, the number of new early onset cancer cases and deaths from cancer will rise by a further 31% and 21% respectively by 2030. This will include people in their 40s being the most at risk.