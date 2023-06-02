HONOLULU (KHON2) — TSA answers a burning question after a tragedy took place Thursday, June 1. A grieving widow was left wondering on top of her heartache how she would get home after her ID was stolen.

If a visitor plans a vacation in Hawaii and losses their identification card while on vacation, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said TSA agents will attempt to identify a traveler many ways.

TSA accepts the following identification for travelers 18 and older:

Driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles.

U.S. passport.

U.S. passport card.

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST).

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents.

Permanent resident card.

Border crossing card.

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License.

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized, Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe.

HSPD-12 PIV card.

Foreign government-issued passport.

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card.

Transportation worker identification credential.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766).

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential.

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC).

According to TSA, they will accept an expired driver’s licenses or state-issued identification card one year after the expiration.

If there is a suffix on the passengers boarding pass but not on the identification card and vice versa, TSA will except this verification.

“If none of those are available, we recommend showing up at the airport a minimum of two hours in advance of their flight because in the event someone arrives at the airport without valid identification, an individual may still be allowed to fly.” Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson

If an identification card is lost or at home, a TSA agent might ask the traveler to answer a few questions to identify themselves.

Questions TSA may ask a traveler with no ID card:

Name.

Current address.

Other personal information to confirm identity.

If a traveler has been identified after answering the questions above, they must then go through additional screening.

Additional screening includes a pat down and screening of any carry-on bags.