HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s very popular, especially among millennials, to casually lurk on Zillow spying house, condo and apartment deals.

However, if a listing seems too good to be true in this seller’s market, it probably is.

KHON2.com’s sister station KRON4 in San Francisco, reported an illegitimate listing where someone reported that the house shown on the ‘Full House’ credits was listed on Zillow for $37 million.

Zillow provided this statement:

“Our teams use a number of different tools to prevent inappropriate content from publishing in the first place, but if a listing is found to be fraudulent after it’s posted, our team takes steps to remove it. In this case, we discovered a “For Sale By Owner” listing was illegitimate after it was posted, and have since taken it down. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused,” a Zillow spokesperson told KRON4.

The website has some tips on how to spot a fraudulent listing to help potential buyers feel confident while they look at listings.

Whether you are looking to rent or buy a home, here are some tips:

Requests to wire funds. Zillow says many scams include a request to wire finds, some of which will have convincing reasons for why the party needs to deal remotely.

Zillow says many scams include a request to wire finds, some of which will have convincing reasons for why the party needs to deal remotely. Long-distance landlords . Most scams come from people in foreign countries, per Zillow. The website says to be careful of people who claim to be missionaries, U.N. workers or military members.

. Most scams come from people in foreign countries, per Zillow. The website says to be careful of people who claim to be missionaries, U.N. workers or military members. Requests for verification codes . If you are asked to provide a code sent to your cell phone, Zillow says it is a scam.

. If you are asked to provide a code sent to your cell phone, Zillow says it is a scam. Requests for personal or financial information . Only provide your bank account number or Social Security Number if you are sure the source is trusted.

. Only provide your bank account number or Social Security Number if you are sure the source is trusted. Typos and sob stories. Emails with lots of spelling or grammatical errors are often scams. Messages about stories of family or financial issues are also usually frauds.

For more helpful tips on cracking down on faulty listings head to Zillow’s website.