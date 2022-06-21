HONOLULU (KHON2) — You’ve probably heard of parkouring before. It’s when you move rapidly through an area jumping from object to object.

This type of workout became popular among game and reality T.V. shows like American Ninja Warrior.

Set in Motion is a mobile gym focused on fitness and emotional strength training. They approach the growing discipline of parkour with a modern outlook.

Their lessons focus on body functionality, physical strength and safely pushing the limits of the mind.

Roland Turner is the owner and head coach for Set in Motion. He said they offer weekly group parkour classes, private instruction, birthday parties and after school programs.

“We offer classes for 6-year olds and older,” said Turner. “The 6–7 year old group parkour class accepts 5 year olds if they are currently attending Kindergarten.”

He said they encourage anyone to try parkour, even if they’ve never tried sports before. Their main requirement is that keiki are able to stand in line respectfully and follow all instructions from the coach.

“Parkour classes are an engaging physical activity with a positive coaching environment,” said Turner. “Many kids naturally explore their environment by climbing trees, running, and jumping on obstacles, and playing games.”

He said parkour is a way to channel that childhood exploration and creativity into a physical discipline that values safety, community and critical thinking.

They have offered parkour classes for a little over a year and group classes start at $20 per participant.

For more information or to sign up for one of their parkour classes head to Set in Motion’s website.