Can you keep up with the increase in childcare prices here in Hawaii?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The cost of childcare has continued to rise despite the national minimum range doing the same.

In a new study by Economic Policy Institute, they broke down the cost of childcare in America state by state.

Here in Hawaii, they estimate the annual cost of infant care to be around $13,000.

They report the medium family income is around $85k, meaning the cost of care for a median family is about 16% of their annual income.

On the other end, full-time minimum wage salary comes out to $21,008 per year. If a single parent had to pay for childcare from their salary, it would cost them 65.4% of their salary.

Hawaii is ranked 12th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for most expensive infant care.

Despite the high price for childcare, the median childcare worker only makes $23,910 per year.

They report childcare is one of the biggest expenses families faces. For example, Infant care in Hawaii costs 41.4% ($4,022) more per year than in-state tuition for a four-year public college.

They report Hawaii is one of 33 states and D.C. where childcare is more expensive than college.

However, the state of Hawaii does have programs to help low-income families afford childcare.

According to the Department of Human Services, the Child Care Connection Hawaii (CCCH) subsidy program helps low-income families to sustain their employment, educational efforts, and job training by paying a subsidy for their children who are in the care of DHS-approved childcare providers.

The state also offers the Preschool Open Doors (POD) program. It is a separate subsidy program with limited funds that provides services state-wide to families sending their children to a licensed preschool during the school year, prior to kindergarten entry.

For more information about these programs and to find out if you are eligible click here.