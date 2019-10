The Hawaiian Humane Society has a little someone that will eventually turn into a whole lot of love for the right family. Peppa is a one month old pot-bellied pig that will require a lot of space as she will eventually be over 100 pounds. She is learning to walk on a lead and enjoys rubs pot belly rubs.

Anyone interested in adopting Peppa can visit the Adoption Center at the Humane Society. Her adoption fee is $250.